Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,795 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $725,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $321,000.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.19 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

