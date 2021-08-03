Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,158 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Navient worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.