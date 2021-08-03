Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

