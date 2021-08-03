Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,071 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of EnPro Industries worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.