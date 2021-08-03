Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

