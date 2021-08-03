Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 179,871 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,871 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,941 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

