Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 239 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $582.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.15. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $318.20 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

