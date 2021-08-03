Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 53,573 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,573 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

