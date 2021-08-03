Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,925,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

