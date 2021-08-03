Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

