Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 170 ($2.22). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

PHP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.30 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,343. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

