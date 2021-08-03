Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

PRIM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 307,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,028. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

