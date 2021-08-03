Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,065 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of RH worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $657.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $667.53. RH has a fifty-two week low of $288.19 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.