Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of UFP Industries worth $35,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.