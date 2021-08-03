Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 325,894 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $35,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

