Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,540,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $74,536,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $30,891,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $40,707,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

