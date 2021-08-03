Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 876,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $30,567,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $7,343,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

