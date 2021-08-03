Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Penn National Gaming worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.28.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.54 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

