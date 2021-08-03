Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of SkyWest worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $257,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 10.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SkyWest by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.