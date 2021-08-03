Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of The Ensign Group worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.