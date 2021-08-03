Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $31,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

