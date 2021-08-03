Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Eventbrite worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

