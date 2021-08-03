Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

FITB stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

