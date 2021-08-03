Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,544.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 167,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $736.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $756.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

