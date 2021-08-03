Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.59 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $374.68 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

