Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Papa John’s International worth $36,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

