Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Clorox worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

CLX opened at $181.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.86.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.