Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,838 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

