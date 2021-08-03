Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,780 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

