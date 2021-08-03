Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of AECOM worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AECOM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

