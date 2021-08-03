Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Macy’s worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 132,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 593,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

