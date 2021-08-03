Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Xylem worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 618,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $127.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.