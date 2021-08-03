Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $35,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $550.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $558.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

