Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 119,343 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Central Garden & Pet worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

