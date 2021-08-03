Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,258 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

