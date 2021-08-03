Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,720 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $5,070,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in ResMed by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

