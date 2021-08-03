Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Trading Up 1%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.87. Approximately 19,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.