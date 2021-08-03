Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Holdings Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 43,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

