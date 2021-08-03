PRIZM One Day Volume Reaches $633,295.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $633,295.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,294,462 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

