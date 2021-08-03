Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $616,015.45 and approximately $1.93 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

