Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,765,130,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,039,349 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

