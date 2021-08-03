Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

