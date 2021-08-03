Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Prologis stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $129.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.