Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $201.14 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00031907 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $201.14 million and $5.20 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

