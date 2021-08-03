Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $306.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $308.30 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $266.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $3,927,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,130,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,073,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.69.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

