Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.69. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.