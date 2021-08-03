Propy Hits Market Capitalization of $14.60 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $57,164.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

