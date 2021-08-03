PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

