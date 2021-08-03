PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:PRO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
