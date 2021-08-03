Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 288.20 ($3.77). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 285.40 ($3.73), with a volume of 198,228 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The company has a market cap of £723.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

