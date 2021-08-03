Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.95% of Provident Financial Services worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

